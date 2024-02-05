DP World Tour hails PGA Tour collaboration after FedEx sponsors Open de France

The DP World Tour has a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour

European golf chiefs have hailed a new sponsorship deal with FedEx as evidence of the success of their commercial collaboration with the PGA Tour.

The DP World Tour has built on its strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to sell worldwide partnerships to brands seeking to activate campaigns across both circuits.

FedEx, which is among the US tour’s biggest backers, has become one of the first to take advantage by taking title sponsorship of the Open de France.

“We’re excited to welcome FedEx to the DP World Tour’s global platform where they can build upon an already extensive golf marketing programme in the US with the PGA Tour,” said DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

Read more Revamped DP World Tour to return to China

“The Open de France is one of our oldest and most prestigious events, played on an iconic former Ryder Cup venue in Le Golf National.

“This agreement is further evidence of how our strategic alliance with the PGA Tour continues to enhance the DP World Tour and our members, by providing new commercial opportunities with prestigious brands.”

The European circuit’s worldwide partner programme follows the success of a similar tie-up for the Ryder Cup with the PGA of America.

A dedicated sales team in London and Asia helped the tour earn an extra £15m through deals in collaboration with the PGA Tour. It is targeting £30m this year.

“Today’s announcement is another example of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour working together for the benefit of men’s professional golf,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“As a sponsor of the PGA Tour since 1986 and umbrella sponsor of the FedExCup since 2007, FedEx has played an integral role in the evolution and elevation of the PGA Tour for the benefit of our players, tournaments and fans.

“We are proud to support FedEx in their next step in the professional game, which will see their significant impact expand to one of the DP World Tour’s most cherished events.”