McIlroy: Smartest man Elon Musk can solve golf merger question

Rory McIlroy believes “smartest man in the world” Elon Musk and US President elect Donald Trump can help solve the impasse plaguing global golf.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been negotiating a deal that could unite the major factions of the sport under one banner but those talks, which began 18 months ago, are yet to conclude.

Trump said he could sort out a deal in “the better part of 15 minutes” days before his election victory this week.

McIlroy, formerly a staunch critic of LIV Golf, has U-turned on his stance in recent months and now says billionaire Tesla and Space X founder Musk could help solve the deadlock.

“We’ll see,” said McIlroy when asked whether the duo could help. “He [Trump] might be able to.

“He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too. I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is.

“Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?”