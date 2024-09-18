Golfer Maguire urged to drop Kingspan sponsorship following Grenfell Inquiry

Leona Maguire sports the Kingspan name and logo when competing as part of her sponsorship deal with the Grenfell-linked firm

Leading women’s golfer Leona Maguire has been urged to follow other sportspeople and cut sponsorship ties with insulation maker Kingspan after it was severely criticised in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Fellow golfer Shane Lowry ended his commercial relationship with Kingspan last week after the public inquiry into the London tower block fire which killed 72 people accused the Irish company of lying about the safety of its products.

Ulster Rugby, whose home stadium is branded the Kingspan Stadium, announced in January that they would not be extending their 20-year association with the business when their current contract ends next year. Kingspan also sponsors Gaelic football team Cavan GAA.

Grenfell United, a group established by survivors and bereaved families of the 2017 disaster, is understood to have written to Maguire on two separate occasions to ask her to relinquish her sponsorship deal with Kingspan.

Having received no response to their first message to the Irishwoman, who was part of Europe’s team at the Solheim Cup at the weekend, Grenfell United wrote to her again last week.

Responding to the decision of former Open champion Lowry to end his contract with Kingspan, Grenfell United said: “We first presented Shane Lowry with the Inquiry’s evidence 3 years ago, so we are pleased he has made the right decision to cut ties with Kingspan.

“We now call on all other sports professionals to follow suit and play their part to create a legacy for the 72 innocent lives that were cut short at Grenfell.”

Kingspan has been a sponsor of Maguire since 2019 and its branding appears on her clothing during tournaments. The 29-year-old has won two titles on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked 35th in the world, making her one of Europe’s top players.

Maguire has earned around £5m in prize money since turning professional in 2019, plus income from sponsors. Her other partners include KPMG, golf brand Ping, HR solutions company UHG, wealth manager Davy and nutritional supplements maker Kinetica.

The Grenfell Inquiry accused Kingspan of showing a “complete disregard for fire safety” in the way it sold its products and “deeply entrenched and persistent dishonesty…in pursuit of commercial gain”.

Ed Daffarn, a member of the Grenfell United group of families, told The Guardian that sportspeople displaying Kingspan’s branding on their clothes was “deeply offensive”.

Asked why he did not end his deal with the company sooner, Lowry said last week: “I can’t imagine what those families have gone through the last few years.

“I’m not going to sit here and talk too much about it, it’s obviously a touchy subject and my heart goes out to them.”

Maguire’s management did not respond to a request for comment.