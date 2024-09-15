US survive Team Europe surge to win Solheim Cup for first time since 2017

Team Europe came agonisingly close to a sensational comeback but fell just short as the United States won golf’s Solheim Cup.

Team USA led 10-6 before the third day’s 12 singles matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, and looked favourite to surge towards their first Solheim Cup win since 2017.

But Brit Charley Hull thrashed world No1 Nelly Korda to give Team Europe hope and the rest of the defending champions fought to extend the tie into the final few matches.

Europe needed only 14 points to retain the Solheim Cup, the women’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup, while the USA needed 14.5 points to regain the cup outright.

2023 British Open champion Lilia Vu holed a close effort on the 18th green to win her tie to hand the USA the Solheim Cup.

The result means Team Europe have lost the iconic golfing trophy for the first time since 2017, when they were defeated 16.5-11.5 in Iowa.

Since then Team Europe won the title at Gleneagles before retaining it twice – winning in Ohio and drawing in Spain – before losing the cup on Sunday.

“I can’t even put it into words. I felt like I didn’t play my part this week so I wanted to do my bit,” Vu, who holed the winning putt, said.

“[We were told] to just give it all we have got, every point matters.”

The Solheim Cup was held this year, despite the last one being just last year, to ensure it does not clash with the Ryder Cup.

The 2026 edition will take place in the Netherlands.