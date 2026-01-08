FA Cup Predictions: Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United advance but Nottingham Forest exit in Hollywood-inspired cup upset

FA Cup Predictions - Round 3 Predictions and More for January

The Premier League takes a break this weekend after a hectic period over Christmas and New Year.

But there is no slowing down as the FA Cup takes centre stage. One of the calendar’s traditional highlights, the third round weekend, may have lost some of its sparkle, but there are still some mouthwatering ties to look forward to.

Here, we take a look at the fixtures featuring the Big Six and also pick out a couple of potential upsets.

Friday 9th January

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest (7.30 pm)

Wrexham have come a long way in a short space of time under the high-profile stewardship of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and they have the chance to write another chapter to their Hollywood tale against Nottingham Forest.

Forest’s focus is firmly on Premier League survival – a task made significantly easier by Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at fellow strugglers West Ham – and boss Sean Dyche is likely to rotate his squad to keep key players fresh. That presents Wrexham with a golden opportunity to replicate their famous FA Cup win over Arsenal in 1992.



Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Saturday 10th January

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace (12.15 pm)

A classic David v Goliath tie with National League North side Macclesfield taking on FA Cup holders Crystal Palace. Founded as a phoenix club following the demise of Macclesfield Town, the hosts have risen back through the leagues to the sixth tier. Moss Rose will be rocking for the visit of Oliver Glasner and the Eagles, who have looked a shadow of themselves in recent weeks due to a congested fixture list.

Palace’s squad has been tested to the limit, and it will be a much-changed line-up that takes the field on Saturday, but they should still have too much quality for the Silkmen.



Prediction: Macclesfield 0-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Exeter (3 pm)

Beaten finalists last season, Manchester City will be eager to go one better and start their campaign with what looks like a routine game against League One side Exeter. Pep Guardiola has always treated the cup competitions with respect, but he will be another top-flight boss to make changes, particularly to a defence that is already down to its bare bones.

Exeter will make the long trip north in an apprehensive mood but buoyed by some good recent form that has seen them enjoy impressive wins over Barnsley and Luton. This is a major step up in class, though.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Exeter

Tottenham v Aston Villa (5.45 pm)

Two clubs with proud FA Cup histories and 15 trophies between them clash in North London with the pressure firmly on Spurs boss Thomas Frank. His side has won just one of their last six games and was beaten 3-2 at Bournemouth on Wednesday night. The Dane’s use of an Arsenal cup for his pre-match coffee at the Vitality Stadium was a complication he could’ve done without.



Villa are in much better shape, sitting third in the Premier League and targeting a return to the Champions League under the shrewd leadership of Unai Emery. They haven’t won the FA Cup since 1957, though, and their fans are desperate to change that record.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

Charlton v Chelsea (8 pm)

Liam Rosenior will take charge of Chelsea for the first time as they make the short trip across the capital on Saturday night. The newly appointed head coach watched on from the stands as the Blues went down 2-1 at Fulham on Wednesday night, ill-discipline costing them once again with Marc Cucurella sent off in the first half.

Charlton made a strong return to the second tier after coming through the League One play-offs last season, but have hit the buffers in recent weeks with just one win in their last 11 games.

Rosenior won’t want to be the victim of a giant-killing act on his opening night, and Chelsea’s deep squad will mean changes should have limited effect.

Prediction: Charlton 0-4 Chelsea

Sunday 11th January

Portsmouth v Arsenal (2 pm)

Premier League leaders Arsenal have developed an impressive winning habit this season and are heavy favourites to land their first title since 2003. It is unlikely the FA Cup is high on Mikel Arteta’s priority list, but the Gunners boss has a squad so deep he can still field a strong side at Fratton Park.

Pompey, Cup winners in 2008, had been on a good run in the Championship until they were hammered 5-0 at Bristol City on New Year’s Day.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0-3 Arsenal

Manchester United v Brighton (4.30 pm)

Darren Fletcher’s first game in charge ended with a much-improved performance but only one point at Burnley. It was not the outcome the Scot would have wanted, but there were plenty of positives to take from the trip to Turf Moor – not least the return to form of two-goal striker Benjamin Sesko. The FA Cup is a realistic target for United this season, and that, and an extra day of rest, is likely to see Fletcher name a stronger side than other top-flight bosses.

Brighton will make their second trip to Manchester inside five days, having secured a fine 1-1 draw at the Etihad on Wednesday night. They have enough talent to trouble any side, but we think the home edge in this one.



Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton

Monday 12th January

Liverpool v Barnsley (7.45 pm)

The defending Premier League champions are out of the title race this season, leaving them to focus on the FA Cup and the Champions League. Given their struggles of late, the latter seems somewhat unrealistic, placing greater emphasis on this competition. Still expect to see plenty of youngsters on show, but boss Arne Slot should have a strong bench to counter any problems that crop up.



Barnsley have gone backwards this season and sit 17th in League One. This *should* be routine.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Barnsley

