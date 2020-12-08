Two of golf’s biggest prize money payouts will be settled this week when the DP World Tour Championship concludes the Race to Dubai.

The winner of the former stands to bank $3m, the biggest single tournament winner’s prize in the sport.

Whoever wins the Race to Dubai, the European Tour’s order of merit, meanwhile, will pocket $2m.

Should a player be lucky enough to bag the double, they will sign off this most disrupted of seasons $5m richer.

Here is how the prize money at both the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai is allocated.

DP World Tour Championship prize money

First prize at the DP World Tour Championship is worth $3m – that’s more than at any other tournament, including the majors.

The top prize was doubled last year in order to attract more top players.

Previously, when the Race to Dubai has been out of reach for all but a handful of contenders, some other stars had swerved the event.

The four majors of men’s golf pay around $2m to the winner. The US Open, at $2.25m, is the most lucrative.

Race to Dubai prize money

The Race to Dubai has a total bonus pool of $5m which is split between the top five in the rankings.

Whoever is top after the DP World Tour Championship will take home an extra $2m – the financial equivalent of winning a major.

The Race to Dubai is more open than ever this year.

Fewer tournaments, due to the pandemic, have meant fewer ranking points on offer.

So, rather than being out of reach for all but a few others, current leader Patrick Reed could be caught by just about anyone in the field.

The biggest payday in men’s golf

It may the most lucrative individual tournament in men’s golf, but the DP World Tour Championship isn’t the biggest payday.

Even the payday for the DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double is dwarfed by the FedEx Cup.

The PGA Tour’s fiendishly complicated order of merit, decided at the season-ending Tour Championship, is worth $15m.