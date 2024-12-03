Pay Ryder Cup players $5m each, says Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has said that the Ryder Cup should pay its participants a fee, but that the fee should go to charity.

Tiger Woods has said that the Ryder Cup should pay its participants a fee, but that the fee should go to charity.

It comes as Team USA plans to potentially pay players who compete in the inter-continental golfing tournament.

The next edition will take place across the pond at the infamous Bethpage Black.

“The Ryder Cup itself makes so much money, so why can’t we allocate it to various charities,” Woods said.

“And what’s wrong with each player, 12 players getting a million dollars and the ability to divvy out to amazing charities that they’re involved in that they can help out?

“It’s their hometowns, where they’re from, all the different junior golf associations or endeavours that the members are involved in.”

Added Woods: “It’s never really been about getting paid, it’s how can we allocate funds to help our sport or help things that we believe in back home, because it’s so hard to get onto that team, there’s only 12 guys. What’s wrong with being able to allocate more funds?

“I hope they would get $5m each and donate it all to charity, different charities. I think it’s great. What’s wrong with that?”



Woods has an interesting Ryder Cup record; winning 13 matches, losing 21 and halving three.

