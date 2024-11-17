McIlroy earns £4m from double triumph and targets European legend’s record

Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship to clinch his sixth Race to Dubai crown

Rory McIlroy says he has Colin Montgomerie’s European record in his sights after clinching a sixth Race to Dubai with victory at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

McIlroy needed only to finish 11th to win the order of merit but put the icing on the cake with a two-shot victory over Rasmus Hojgaard in the tour’s big-money finale.

A third consecutive European crown and sixth in total drew him level with Seve Ballesteros and put him within sight of Montgomerie’s all-time record of eight.

Read more McIlroy: Smartest man Elon Musk can solve golf merger question

“I’m up for it. I’ve just won my third in a row. I will go for my seventh next year and try to chase Monty down,” said McIlroy.

“I’ve made it my priority to give myself the best chance coming into the end of the year to win the Race to Dubai and I don’t see that being any different for the foreseeable future.”

McIlroy’s double triumph earned him $5m (£4m) – $3m (£2.4m) for winning the tournament and a further $2m (£1.6m) bonus for topping the Race to Dubai standings.

McIlroy Race to Dubai caps rollercoaster year

He was pleased to have held his nerve in a back-nine duel which saw him go one clear of Hojgaard at 16 and then cap a memorable weekend with a closing birdie.

It comes at the end of a rollercoaster season for the Northern Irishman featuring four wins, his late collapse at the US Open, and a split then reunion with his wife Erica.

“I’ve been through a lot this year professionally and personally,” McIlroy added.

“It feels like a fitting end to 2024. I’ve persevered this year a lot, had close calls, wasn’t able to get it done. So to be able to get over the line – I hung on and got the job done.”

McIlroy’s 21-year-old compatriot Tom McKibbin is set to join him on the PGA Tour after claiming the last place available via the Race to Dubai rankings.

McKibbin, who shares the same home club – Holywood – as the world No3, tied for 11th in Dubai to finish 18th in the season-long standings.