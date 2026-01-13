Take a swing with Golf in Hong Kong’s January Cup

Hong Lok Golf won on his last start at Sha Tin

WEDNESDAY’s Group Three January Cup Handicap (1.40pm) over nine furlongs is the centrepiece of a highly competitive nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

The feature race on the card is the only Group contest of the season at the iconic city track – first run in 2004 – and has in the past produced notable winners such as the 2013 victor Military Attack, who subsequently went on to taste Group One glory.

It seems strange there are not more Group contests at the Valley, with so many smart middle-distance performers who have performed well at both Hong Kong racetracks.

Obviously, the powers that be have their valid reasons, but it is disappointing there is not at least a Group Three extended mile contest at the Valley, which would suit both course and distance specialists and 90-rated gallopers who normally perform well at Sha Tin.

Hat-trick seeking Helene Feeling will be attempting to be the first horse in the history of the race to win it twice.

Last year’s winner has been in the form of his life this season, with a victory over the course and distance in December.

The handicapper has obviously been impressed by his latest two wins, putting his rating up by 11 points and he now faces a stiff task at the weights if he is to confirm form with rivals Encountered and Speed Dragon.

The former, who won the Group Three Sa Sa Ladies Purse over the trip at Sha Tin in November, is 12 pounds better off for just over a length beating by Helene Feeling in this corresponding race last season.

SPEED DRAGON, who was too far back from an outside draw when finishing just over two lengths behind Helene Feeling last month, now finds himself 11 pounds better off, and better positioned in gate seven.

Francis Lui’s six-year-old could be up to turning that form around and is an each-way fancy at likely decent odds.

Both those gallopers look like they have been primed for this contest, and will surely go close, but they are up against highly progressive HONG LOK GOLF, who judged on this season’s form, is going to excel over this trip.

The five-year-old, and winner of seven of his 10 career starts, all with regular partner Harry Bentley aboard, finally came good on his third start this season, when overpowering smart opposition in the closing stages over a mile at Sha Tin in November.

Having already won over the extended mile at the Valley in June, the tight turning circuit will hold no fears for him, and he still looks in front of the handicapper.

For anyone looking for a long-shot, it’s worth keeping an eye on top-weight Beauty Joy who races at Happy Valley for the first time since 2022 and boasts a good record there, with a win and a third placed effort to his name at the city track.

Having raced and run well against better company than he meets here, notably when third to My Wish in the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy in October, he could spring a surprise if he gets the race run to suit.

POINTERS

Hong Lok Golf 1.40pm Happy Valley

Speed Dragon e/w 1.40pm Happy Valley