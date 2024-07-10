McIlroy: I can bounce back from US Open disappointment

Rory McIlroy has insisted he can bounce back from his US Open disappointment ahead of the Open this month.

The Northern Irishman was leading on the final day at the notoriously difficult Pinehurst but missed key putts before losing the lead to eventual winner Bryson DeChambeau.

“I look back on that day [at the US Open] just like I look back on some of the toughest moments in my career and I’ll learn a lot from it and hopefully put that to good use,” McIlroy said.

“It’s something that’s been a bit of a theme throughout my career, I’ve been able to take those tough moments and turn them into great things not very long after that.

“The way I’d describe Pinehurst on Sunday was it was a great day until it wasn’t.

“It was a tough day, it was a tough few days after that, but as you get further away from it happening you start to see the positives and all the good things you did throughout the week.

“There’s learnings in there too. I can vividly remember starting to feel a little uncomfortable waiting for my second putt on 16 and the putt on the last was a really tricky putt and I was very aware of where Bryson was off the tee.”

The Open gets underway next weekend at Royal Troon but McIlroy will today get underway at the Genesis Scottish Open, the traditional curtain raiser for the only British major.