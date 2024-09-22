McIlroy misses out at Wentworth as Horschel triumphs in playoff

Rory McIlroy’s wait for a first win since May continued yesterday after the Northern Irishman lost on the second playoff hole to American Billy Horschel in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Rory McIlroy’s wait for a first win since May continued yesterday after the Northern Irishman lost on the second playoff hole to American Billy Horschel in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

McIlroy, who blew a four-shot lead at the Irish Open earlier this month to lose, eagled the 17th and holed for a par on the 18th to force a three-way playoff with Horschel, who birdied both the 17th and 18th to reach the shootout, and Thriston Lawrence, who shot 65 on Sunday in Surrey.

He and Horschel moved on to the second play-off hole in Virginia Water but Horschel eagled an attempt from 20 feet to win. It’s McIlroy’s sixth playoff on the European Tour with a victory over Xander Schaufele in 2019 his only success beyond the 72nd hole.

“I am thrilled, excited for the way I played,” Horschel said at Wentworth. “And I am a bit disappointed, Rory is a friend of mine and I think the world of him.

“I think he is a generational talent and I know how close he has been this year so I feel for him.”

McIlroy has had a bumpy year having won three times on tour but has finished off top spot and inside the top five eight times, including four second places – one of which was at the US Open at Pinehurst.

The Northern Irishman has insisted he will cut down his schedule in 2025 in a bid to return to the top of his game.