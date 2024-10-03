Masters golf major to go ahead despite Hurricane Helene

Golf major the Masters will go ahead as planned despite falling victim to Hurricane Helene this autumn.

The iconic Augusta National suffered “a lot of damage” due to the Category 4 hurricane hit the United States, according to chairman Fred Ridley.

“The Masters will be held, [and] it will be on the dates it’s scheduled to be held,” he added.

“As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was.

“There was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running.

“We’ve been able to take care of our employees, but we’ve also been focused on what the Red Cross and other organisations are doing in Augusta, and our employees really have been a big part of that, which I think really speaks for them and the culture at the club.”

The 2025 Masters is scheduled to be staged from April 10-13. Scottie Scheffler won the Green Jacket in 2024.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida last month before heading north and into Georgia.

At least 130 people have died across six states but US authorities have said this toll is likely to rise.

There is also a chance, according to US network CNN, that a new storm could develop in the Gulf of Mexico or off the Caribbean later this week which could, in theory, add to the destruction should it head towards American shores.