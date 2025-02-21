LIV: Trump, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Tiger Woods meet in White House

President Trump, Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met at the White House on Thursday as a new deal with LIV Golf edges closer.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have been in discussions surrounding a potential mega-merger which would unite golf as one global sports power, but talks have stretched out and lacked motion due to the involvement of the US Department of Justice.

But the re-election of President Trump appears to have broken down the barriers to progression, with meetings ongoing.

“We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan,” a statement from Monahan, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott read.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.

“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans.”

LIV being let in?

The breakaway LIV Golf league has seen its players offered places at three of golf’s four majors in an apparent softening in relations.

Trump’s golf courses have often hosted LIV Golf events and a merger is seen by some as a key route for Trump’s Turnberry course to host the Open in the next decade.

In a conference after the meeting Trump called Woods “one of the greatest athletes of all time”. He said similar of Scott.

“Jay, thank you very much. Appreciate it very much,” the 78-year-old said of Monahan in the White House.

It is hoped a deal will be in place before the Masters in April.