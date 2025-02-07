New golf deal sees DeChambeau and Rahm on free-to-air in the UK

The likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm will be part of golf’s return to free-to-air broadcasting in the UK this weekend.

The likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm will be part of golf’s return to free-to-air broadcasting in the UK this weekend.

It comes as the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League confirmed the 2025 season will be broadcast on ITVX in the United Kingdom.

The league has previously been broadcast on YouTube in the UK but it will shift to ITVX just weeks after LIV signed a US deal with Fox.

The season gets underway this weekend in Saudi, where the tournament will be played under the Arabian lights to suit the American broadcast schedule.

Elsewhere LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are reportedly closer than ever to a deal which will see the entities merged into one golfing superpower.

A joint statement by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott read after Monahan and Scott met President Trump this week: “We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf.

“We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.

“We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”

LIV Golf schedule

Date “LIV Golf…” Tournament Host country 8 Feb Riyadh Saudi Arabia 16 Feb Adelaide Australia 9 Mar Hong Kong Hong Kong 16 Mar Singapore Singapore 6 Apr Miami USA 27 Apr Mexico City Mexico 4 May Korea South Korea 8 Jun Washington, D.C. USA 29 Jun Dallas USA 13 Jul Andalucía

Spain 27 Jul UK UK 10 Aug Chicago USA 17 Aug Indianapolis

USA 24 Aug LIV Team Championship Michigan

USA



