LIV Golf 2025: The five big changes to the tour during the off season

LIV Golf returns for 2025 in Riyadh this weekend with some new faces and features

LIV Golf returns for its fourth season this weekend in Riyadh on arguably its strongest footing ever, having outlasted three British prime ministers, the reign of our longest-serving monarch and the Biden administration.

There may not have been any blockbuster signings like that of Major winner Jon Rahm 12 months ago, but there is plenty new in LIV Golf in 2025 after a busy off season of hiring, scheduling and deal-making.

And while discussions about a merger of interests with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour drag on past the 18-month mark, the Saudi-backed big-money circuit has been consolidating its position as a serious challenger.

What’s new in LIV Golf 2025?

New boss

After kicking down the doors of the establishment, Greg Norman has been replaced as CEO of LIV Golf by the more conciliatory Scott O’Neil. The seasoned sports and entertainment industry exec has moved from Merlin, where his responsibilities included Alton Towers and Legoland, and has already presided over some big wins, including securing an extra place at the US Open for LIV Golf players based on the current season standings.

New players

There are new faces on the course as well, most notably Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, who ignored the entreaties of his idol Rory McIlroy and signed with LIV Golf despite having secured his PGA Tour card through results on the European circuit last year. McKibbin, 22, has joined Englishman Tyrrell Hatton on Rahm’s team, Legion XIII, while other signings include Korean Yubin Jang, Kiwi Ben Campbell and Europeans Luis Masaveu and Frederik Kjettrup.

New calendar

Riyadh Golf Club, where the first tournament is being held this weekend, is one of six new venues on the 14-date calendar. Also making their LIV debuts are Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Incheon in South Korea, Indianapolis, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Washington, and Michigan, which is hosting the Team Championship. In a change from previous years, six LIV Golf tournaments will go up against big events on the PGA Tour.

New deals

LIV Golf’s C suite hasn’t let the fescue grow under its feet during the off season. After three years in the margins, the league now has a US network TV deal with Fox Sports, has further expanded its reach through a content partnership with British YouTuber Rick Shiels, and launched a new brand campaign entitled Long LIV Golf. Teams have also been busy signing up new clothing partners, from Reebok with Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC to Castore and Majesticks, whose number include Brits Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

New rules

LIV Golf’s three-round, shotgun-start format remains singular but it has been tweaked a bit. Every single shot will now count towards team scores on all three days – rather than just the final round – which should make it more competitive. And in a rowing back of its golf punk ethos, shorts have been quietly banned, bringing it into line with the other main men’s tours.