British golfer to ditch PGA Tour to join Legion XIII on LIV Golf

Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin is set to snub his newly-earned place on the PGA Tour to sign a shock deal with Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team.

McKibbin won a PGA Tour card in November via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai but the 22-year-old Brit will instead take the final spot in Legion XIII.

He will compete alongside Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and American Caleb Surratt after Kieran Vincent was dropped from the team who finished fourth in the team championship last year.

The move is a coup for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League with a promising player choosing the rebel tournament over the established PGA Tour.

McKibbin has qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and he will compete this week in Ryder Cup rehearsal the Team Cup in the UAE.

Yubin Jang will also join Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC on the LIV Golf tour while Frederik Kjettrup will link up with Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC.

The team championship will take place at Michigan for the first time this year.

LIV Golf will also head to Saudi capital Riyadh, Mexico City, South Korea and Indianapolis for the first time. The UK’s JCB Course remains on the calendar.