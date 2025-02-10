Voxa: Pettersen launches agency and signs fellow Solheim Cup icon Ciganda

Ciganda has joined Pettersen’s new agency for female athletes, Voxa

Former Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen has made European golf star Carlota Ciganda one of the first signings to her new athlete management agency Voxa.

Spaniard Ciganda, 34, is joined in the Voxa stable by Chinese world No3 Ruoning Yin, 22, and three more national No1s, Mexican Gaby Lopez, 31, Shannon Tan of Singapore, 20, and Malaysia’s Ashley Lau, 24.

The business is a collaboration between Norwegian Pettersen and leading golf agency 54, which is known in the sport for its work with LIV Golf and will handle operations and commercial strategy.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always asked myself how I could make an even bigger impact,” said two-time major winner Pettersen, 44.

“Competing at the highest level takes not just talent but the right support network. That’s why Voxa exists – because every athlete deserves a trusted team that values their journey and lifts them up to achieve the impossible.

“This isn’t about management or representation, it’s about empowerment. It’s about time there was a dedicated family for the incredible women in sports.

“At Voxa, we focus on the individual: their goals, their voice, and their vision – not just what happens on the course, on the track or on the pitch, but their dreams for the future. This is personal for me, and I’m determined to build something extraordinary.”

Pettersen captained Europe to Solheim Cup success in 2023, where Ciganda won all of her four matches and secured the point that retained the trophy.

Yin, a former world No1, said: “Joining Voxa feels like becoming part of a family that cares about me as an individual. It’s a really unique team, one that truly aligns with my goals for the future.

“The fact that Suzann is leading this gives me so much confidence. She’s a legend I grew up idolising, and to now have her in my corner feels like a dream come true.”