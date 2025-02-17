Trump to fix PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger ‘very soon this year’, says Woods

Woods believes Trump will help complete a deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf chiefs

Tiger Woods expects talks between the PGA Tour and Donald Trump to mend the rift in men’s professional golf “very soon this year”.

Since returning to office last month, President Trump has already met with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott with a view to unblocking the impasse over a proposed merger with breakaway circuit LIV Golf, and more discussions with the White House are planned.

“I think we’re in a very positive place right now. We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up,” said Woods.

“I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years. The fans want all the top players playing together and we’re going to make that happen.”

Asked on CBS during coverage of the final round of the Genesis Invitational whether he anticipated a resolution this year or even “very soon this year”, 15-time major winner Woods replied: “Yes and yes.”

How will PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal work?

Woods is vice-chairman of the board of PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit arm of the circuit set up last year to work with new investors including Liverpool FC owner John Henry.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has bankrolled LIV Golf, agreed in summer 2023 to pump $1.5bn into the company in exchange for a minority stake but the deal is still on ice.

The biggest sticking point is believed to be antitrust concerns in the US, which Trump has the political leverage to address.

Antipathy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has dissipated since the framework agreement was announced almost two years ago but a division remains.

The PGA Tour does not permit its members to play in LIV Golf events, while LIV players have been denied world ranking points, Ryder Cup selection and qualifying spots for majors.

Majors have begun to ease restrictions but they remain the only competitive events at which the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour can go up against LIV Golf’s stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.