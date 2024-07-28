LIV Golf: Rahm wins at JCB as Legion XIII claim team title

Jon Rahm won his first LIV Golf League title yesterday at the JCB course in the United Kingdom.

Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton missed a birdie putt to force a play-off and in doing so handed a first LIV win to his captain.

It is an inaugural win since he made the move before the 2024 season having had nine top-10 finishes in the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway league.

Rahm said: “I have got to give Tyrrell a lot of credit, he is a fantastic player and you never want to see it end like that.

“It is emotional. It has not been an easy year for our family. Our son said to bring a trophy home so I have finally got one done. It’s a relief.”

Added Rahm on this weekend’s Olympics: “[Olympic Gold] would mean a lot. It’s given me a little bit of extra confidence. I am looking forward to the week.

“It’s the second time we have swept [individual and team titles in one weekend]. The goal is to win and I am glad we got it done.”

Rahm’s Legion XIII team won their fourth group title of the season and it is the second time the team have claimed the double, after Hatton won in Nashville.

The LIV Golf League returns in August at Greenbrier, where last year’s winner Bryson DeChambeau shot a record 58 on the final day.