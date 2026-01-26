Rolex and DP World Tour sign long-term partnership extension

Rolex’s partnership with golf’s DP World Tour will pass 30 years

Rolex’s partnership with golf’s DP World Tour will pass 30 years after the organisations signed a long-term agreement.

The watchmaker has been a partner of the top European golfing circuit since 1997 and the new deal comes just months after DP World extended its title sponsorship of the tour until at least 2035, in what some described as the largest deal in the history of the golfing organisation.

Rolex will continue to headline a number of events, including the Hero Dubai Desert Classic which was won by LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed on Sunday, while it will remain the tour’s official timekeeper. City AM understands the deal will run deep into the next decade.

Arnaud Boetsch, Rolex’s director of communication and image, said: “Rolex is delighted to strengthen its support of the DP World Tour, reinforcing our deep commitment to golf for almost 60 years, and with the Tour for close to three decades.

“The Tour represents the very best of global golf, uniting leading players at iconic venues, and the Rolex Series continues to reward excellence at the highest level. We look forward to witnessing more world-class competition and defining moments on our journey together in 2026 and beyond.”

Rolex signs golf deal

Rolex has been involved in golf since 1967 and will title other events this year, such as the Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Tour chief Guy Kennings said: “They have been championing golf since 1967 and over the past three decades Rolex have been an integral part of the DP World Tour’s evolution as golf’s global Tour with an unmatched international footprint. Rolex also has impeccable standards and will continue to make our Tour better in everything that we do.”

Other DP World Tour sponsors include BMW, AWS and Emirates.