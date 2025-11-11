Decade-long DP World sponsor extension largest in European Tour golf history

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 11: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden tees off during a Pro-Am prior to the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 11, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The decade-long sponsorship extension between DP World and golf’s European Tour is the largest in the circuit’s history.

In its entirety the fresh deal, described as record-breaking, will see the European Tour known as the DP World Tour until at least 2035.

It comes ahead of this weekend’s Tour Championship, the climax of the European Tour. Rory McIlroy is chasing a record-breaking fourth victory in Dubai this weekend against 49 other players on the tour.

The Dubai-based multinational logistics company, whose chairman and chief executive is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem – the brother of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, first became title sponsors in 2022 but have been involved with the European Tour since 2009.

The agreement will see the major ports operator also sponsor another 15 tournaments across the European Tour, in addition to the season-ending Championship.

DP World record deal

DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings said the deal will see the European Tour “utilising [the firm’s] supply chain expertise” for the next decade, adding that the partnership is a “truly integrated” one that “shows the continued strength of the DP World Tour, which is enjoying growth in our fan base and spectator numbers, as well as our partnership portfolio”.

Added DP World deputy chief Yuvraj Narayan: “Our partnership with the DP World Tour reflects how sport can connect markets and communities, just as we do through global trade.

“This long-term investment demonstrates our belief in the Tour’s future and our commitment to making golf more inclusive and sustainable.

“New events such as the recent DP World India Championship show how we are supporting the game’s growth and accessibility for the long term.”

The prize pot for the Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates this weekend sits at $10m with the winner getting over $1.5m.

But the event also decides the season bonus pool, which currently stands at $6m.