Europe’s Ryder Cup drama draws 5m UK viewers on Sky Sports

Shane Lowry secured the Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black on Sunday

Europe’s nail-biting Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black pulled in 5m UK viewers across three days of coverage on Sky Sports, the broadcaster said.

Average viewing was up 45 per cent on the last Ryder Cup in Rome two years ago, while the audience for Sunday’s final session peaked at 24 per cent higher than Rory McIlroy’s Masters win in April, which was part of the most-watched day ever on Sky Sports channels.

Europe won the Ryder Cup on US soil for the first time since 2012 despite a final-day rally from the hosts, who managed a five-point swing but were ultimately beaten 15-13.

Shane Lowry secured the point that ensured that Europe would at least draw and therefore retain their trophy when he halved his singles match with Russell Henley.

That sparked wild celebrations from the Irishman, and then England’s Tyrrell Hatton guaranteed the win by halving his clash against Collin Morikawa.

It capped a day of drama on which the USA team edged six of the first nine matches and Europe won just one, when Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg defeated Patrick Cantlay.

Captain Donald cools talk of third stint

Victory made Luke Donald only the second captain to lead Europe to home and away Ryder Cup wins, after Tony Jacklin in the 1980s.

Donald, who also masterminded victory in Rome in 2023, has played down calls for him to stay at the helm for the 2027 contest at Adare Manor in County Limerick.

“I’m not sure my heart can take it,” he said. “My answer is I’m going to enjoy tonight.”

Jon Rahm, who won three points for Europe and played in every session, talked up his hopes of Donald staying on for a third Ryder Cup.

“There’s so many things that Luke has done outstandingly professionally, so perfect,” he said.

“He is the captain of this ship, and he’s led us better than I can see anybody leading us. He’s set the bar extremely high for the future captains.”