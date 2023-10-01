Europe regain Ryder Cup after Tommy Fleetwood clinches win over US in Rome

Europe won the Ryder Cup when Tommy Fleetwood beat Rickie Fowler in his singles match

Europe have regained the Ryder Cup after clinching a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome today.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood secured the decisive point by beating Rickie Fowler 3&1 in the penultimate singles match.

It ensured Europe avenged their record defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago and extended their winning record at home to seven Ryder Cups.

Fleetwood had effectively secured the victory by guaranteeing himself at least a draw at the 16th hole, with five matches yet to be completed.

Shane Lowry’s tie with Jordan Spieth and Bob MacIntyre’s 2&1 win over Wyndham Clark then gave Europe a bigger cushion.

“Just so happy to play a part in it. It was a bigger [part] than I thought it would be when I saw the draw today,” said Fleetwood.

“We have an amazing group of people. This year has been a bit different, the landscape has changed for Team Europe, but I couldn’t have wished for a better bunch.”

The US faced a record deficit heading into the final day of the Ryder Cup after being trounced on Friday and Saturday but mounted a spirited fightback.

Wins for Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele took the Americans to 11 points, but Europe moved the brink of success with wins for Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton before Fleetwood sealed it.

Tearful European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said: “I’m really emotional. It’s been a long process and an amazing journey. I enjoyed this one. The US put up a fight today, hats off to them but my guys gave me everything.

“It started off great which is what we needed, and then a few matches changed to red and you kept looking at the board and thinking where we would find 14 and a half points.

“This is the best. This is why the Ryder Cup is so special to me and these guys. We play for each other and we get top share in our success together. We’ll share those memories forever.”