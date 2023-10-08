Lin wins Aramco Team Series Hong Kong after typhoon hits event

Xiyu Lin overcame Jin Young Ko in a playoff at the Hong Kong Golf Club yesterday after a typhoon caused havoc at the Aramco Team Series event.

China’s Lin and South Korea’s Ko were level on 11-under-par after 36 holes before the local government issued a “T8” alert in response to Typhoon Koinu and the final two rounds were cancelled.

The duo were then forced to play out a playoff on Sunday morning. World No3 Ko found the water with her second shot but was kept in the hunt by world No12 Lin when she missed a par putt – both finished the opening hole with a bogey.

Grateful Lin

“It means a lot, it’s something you don’t do lots of times and I’m just happy I got it done in front of everybody watching,” said Lin.

“Whenever you can capture a win in front of the world No1 [Lilia Vu] and world No3, it’s a pretty good feeling and also this week I got so much support from the local fans.

“I feel really grateful. This means a lot to me and will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam finished third on 10-under-par with Australian Stephanie Kyriacou and Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz sharing fourth on nine-under-par.

The crucial moment

Kristyna Napoleaova’s team won the Aramco Team Series event with a one-stroke victory over Team Cheenglab.

Napoleaova said: “It was a super vibe for the day. We just pulled it off, it was such a lovely golf course and all things just worked the way they were supposed to.”

The Aramco Team Series will now head to Saudi Arabia for the season finale on 27 October.