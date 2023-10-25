Charley Hull, Lilia Vu, Lee v Lee Part II: Who’s playing the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh?

The Aramco Team Series pits Minjee Lee against CHarley Hull, Lilia Vu and host of other stars this week in Riyadh

She is one of the most in-form players on the planet but that is not the only reason why Minjee Lee will have a target on her back at the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh this week.

Lee has climbed to No4 in the world with two victories in her last four events, including last week’s BMW Ladies Championship in Seoul – both via play-offs.

And the opponents who she beat to each of those wins, American Alison Lee and England’s Charley Hull, will have the chance to exact some swift revenge in Saudi Arabia.

LPGA Tour star Alison Lee has her own pedigree in the Aramco Team Series, having won the individual title in Sotogrande, Spain, in 2021, and enjoyed a string of other good finishes.

The Californian was 11th in the Hong Kong leg this month and fifth in Florida earlier this year. In seven appearances in the series she has only once finished worse than 13th.

Hull is another with a strong record in the Aramco Team Series. The world No8 won the New York leg in 2021 and has been runner-up on her last two outings, in London and Jeddah.

Former Ladies European Tour order of merit winner Hull is still seeking her first win of the year, having finished second on four occasions, including at the Women’s Open.

Even if she gets the better of those two again, Minjee Lee will have to contend with world No1 Lilia Vu in what is a stacked field set to tee it up in Riyadh on Friday.

Vu finished in the top 10 on her Aramco Team Series debut in Hong Kong, the start of an Asian swing that also saw the American come second in Shanghai a week later.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stunning campaign, winning two majors – including beating Hull by six strokes at the Open – and three titles in all on her way to the top of the rankings.

Storylines abound elsewhere. Just weeks after retaining the Solheim Cup against the USA, Hull is set to be reunited with European teammates Carlota Ciganda and Georgia Hall.

And Celine Boutier’s lead in the Race to Costa del Sol could come under threat, with the four players below her – Diksha Dagar, Johanna Gustavsson, Ana Pelaez Trivino and Trichat Cheenglab – all in action.

Looking for a dark horse? How about Lee-Anne Pace, fifth in Jeddah last year and a winner in each of her last 10 seasons but yet to land a title this year.