Hull comes close again as Vu wins second golf major of year

Charley Hull suffered a second major heartache of 2023 as the Brit fell away on the final day of AIG Women’s Open to finish six shots behind winner Lilia Vu at Walton Heath yesterday. (PA)

Hull came second in a major for the second time this year after achieving the same finish at the US Women’s Open.

The English golfer began the day on nine-under-par, co-leading alongside Vu, but a one-over-par 73 on Sunday in Surrey ensured a comfortable round for the eventual 14-under-par American winner.

The win was the second major triumph for Vu in 2023, after she won the Chevron Championship, and her third overall on the Ladies’ PGA. She was tied for 41st in last year’s Women’s Open but will bag £1.1m for her triumph.

“It sounds unreal, I had a tough run over the last couple of months so I came into this tournament and wanted to be in contention,” Vu said on the course, which this year had a fan village and concert in a bid to attract new fans.

“I was not calm inside, trust me.

“I love playing with Charley, she’s so fun to watch. I was really wanting to play with her. She’s a really great golfer.

“This has been the best crowd I’ve ever played in front of.”

Play was briefly interrupted as Hull was on the 17th green after apparent protestors stormed the course, but they were quickly moved on by police and authorities.

Next year’s Women’s Open will be on the iconic St Andrews Old Course.

Women’s golf now turns its head to the Solheim Cup – a competition between Europe and the USA – which is taking place in Spain next month. Team Europe are defending champions.