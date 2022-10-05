Aramco Team Series New York: Who is playing at Trump Ferry Point?

England’s Charley Hull won the first Aramco Team Series New York last year and is set to defend her title (Image: LET)

Aramco Team Series events are rarely short of star quality but the field for next week’s visit to New York is one of the most decorated yet.

World No3 Nelly Korda will be aiming for her second successive win in the $5m series, after coasting to victory in the individual competition at Sotogrande in August.

Having been pipped to the Aramco Team Series New York title by England’s Charley Hull last year, Olympic champion Korda will also be hoping to go one better back on home soil.

Elder sister Jessica Korda, who captained the winning team in the Big Apple last year, is another of the big-name North Americans due to tee it up at Trump Ferry Point.

A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Korda made it a family affair in Spain by skippering another team victory at the series’ most recent stop.

“We had so much fun in Spain recently and I can’t wait to be part of the tournament once again in New York,” said Nelly Korda.

“It was great to battle it out with Jessica in Sotogrande and great for both of us to come away with our respective titles.”

Canadian Brooke Henderson is set to make her Aramco Team Series debut as she looks to continue a fine year that has already yielded two titles, including a second major at the Evian Championship.

She said: “I have heard really great things about the LET Aramco Team Series from fellow competitors and can’t wait to experience my first one in New York next month.”

Joining her will be major winner and world No8 Lexi Thompson. The American has 14 professional wins to her name but is seeking her first since 2019.

Defending champion Hull will be leading the charge from a strong European contingent.

She built on her stateside success at last year’s Aramco Team Series New York by ending her six-year wait for another LPGA Tour title last weekend in Texas.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is set to make her first appearance in the series, having established herself on the US circuit with a first LPGA Tour win in February.

“I always love playing stateside and New York is well known for supporting the Irish,” she said. “I am looking forward to my first experience of the Aramco Team Series.”

European Solheim Cup stalwart and three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist will be hunting a second Ladies European Tour victory of the season.

She will be joined by fellow Scandinavians Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, the Swedish sensation who has won six titles since turning professional little more than a year ago.