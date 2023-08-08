Citi bank partners with Ryder Cup ahead of Rome showdown

Investment bank Citi will become a leading partner of the Ryder Cup for the next two editions of the intercontinental golfing tournament.

The New York headquartered firm will become a worldwide partner and official financial services partner to the biennial tournament, which this year takes place in Rome before heading to Bethpage Black, NY, in 2025.

The partnership will see Citi card holders gain benefits in time for the 2025 competition between Team USA and Team Europe.

“We are delighted to welcome a company of Citi’s global scale and reputation to the Ryder Cup worldwide partner family,” Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said.

“Rome promises to be a spectacular backdrop for the 2023 match and as Official Financial Services Partner, there will be scope to offer Citi customers exclusive offers that will help elevate their experience when following golf’s greatest team contest.”

PGA chief commercial officer Jeff Price said: “We are proud to partner with Citi and welcome them to the Ryder Cup family.

“With access to exclusive benefits, Citi customers will enjoy an elevated Ryder Cup experience and witness firsthand the excitement that unfolds when the world’s best golfers come together to compete for glory.”

The Ryder Cup takes place at the end of next month in the Italian capital as Team Europe look to regain the trophy after an historic defeat to the USA last time out in 2021.