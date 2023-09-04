Ryder Cup: Team Europe named with Aberg set for debut in Rome

Ludvig Aberg has been named in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup side as Team Europe get set to try and win the iconic golfing tournament later this month.

Aberg won the European Masters on Sunday having tuned professional just a matter of months ago.

Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka join Aberg as the six wildcard picks.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick had already qualified for the intercontinental tournament between Europe and the USA.

Aberg is one of four rookies set for a Rome debut, with the competition getting under way on 29 September.

The United States Ryder Cup team consists of Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

Captain Zach Johnson’s picks included Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Donald said: “I’m very excited about the next few weeks.

“The plan is to put in a great plan of action for success, they know why they are going to win and the options I’ll give them to have the best opportunity to win.

“A mix of great talent, experience, rookies, it’s really a great makeup of team and I couldn’t be more happy.”