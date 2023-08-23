Olazabal brings Ryder Cup flavour to Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Olazabal is playing the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this week

Two-time Masters winner Jose Maria Olazabal will tee it up alongside a host of golfing greats when the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship gets underway at Trump International Golf Links tomorrow.

Olazabal will headline a star-studded field as the Legends Tour’s flagship event heads to Aberdeenshire for the first time.

Defending champion Adilson da Silva, who already has two wins on the Legends Tour this season, romped to a comfortable win at Formby Golf Club in this event last year and is currently fourth in the Order of Merit.

Olazabal, who will be one of Luke Donald’s vice-captains to face the United States when the Ryder Cup gets underway next month, will be the star attraction in the Aberdeenshire field.

As well as a decorated career as a player, he famously captained Team Europe to a memorable victory at the 2012 Ryder Cup – dubbed the Miracle of Medinah, as his side famously came back from 10-6 to win on the final day.

Olazabal will be joined by fellow Major winners Shaun Micheel and Paul Lawrie, winners of the 2003 PGA Championship and 1999 Open Championship respectively.

Meanwhile, legendary Premier League strikers Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Fowler will be among the names teeing off for charity in the wapp Celebrity Series.

In the first Staysure PGA Seniors Championship to be held outside of England in two decades, Trump International promises to be a stern test for the eye-catching field.

The par 72, routed along a dramatic stretch of Scotland’s east coast, has earned a reputation as a challenging track since opening in July 2012.

Hopefuls will need to temper swirling winds and undulating fairways to earn a low score over the 7,400-yard layout and boost their standing on the MCB Road to Mauritius.

Among the favourites to triumph in the milestone tournament is Legends Tour newcomer Bradley Dredge, who claimed a maiden victory in the Legends Tour Trophy hosted by Simon Khan last time out and will be hoping to replicate his success in Scotland.

Elsewhere, 2022 John Jacobs Trophy winner James Kingston is hunting his first win of the season – as is 2002 Ryder Cup hero Phillip Price, who topped the Order of Merit four years ago.

The wapp Celebrity Series gets underway from Wednesday, with broadcaster Dan Walker, former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan and film star James Nesbitt among the field.