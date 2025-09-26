Ryder Cup fomo? Here’s how to buy tickets for Adare Manor in 2027

The 2025 Ryder Cup attracted more than half a million ticket registrations

If you’ve got Ryder Cup fomo from watching the action at Bethpage Black, help is at hand: packages for the next match at Adare Manor are already on sale.

An estimated 250,000 golf fans are descending on New York this week for the biennial match, in which the USA are attempting to win back the trophy from Europe.

The 2027 staging in County Limerick is set to be extra special, as it will mark 100 years of the famous competition.

A ballot will be held for general admission tickets to the three days’ play and practice days, but that is not open yet.

Those who can’t wait to book their place at the 2027 Ryder Cup – and have deep enough pockets – can, however, reserve hospitality packages.

How to buy Ryder Cup tickets

Regular admission tickets for the Ryder Cup are released through an official ballot, although they are likely to be significantly oversubscribed.

This year’s match at Bethpage attracted more than 500,000 ticket registrations and all passes sold out within 48 hours of release.

The centenary edition – and a first Ryder Cup in Ireland for 21 years – is expected to be even more in-demand.

Registration is open here. No date has yet been released for sales but it is typically around a year out from the match, which takes place on 17-19 September.

How to buy Ryder Cup hospitality

The tickets on sale now for the 2027 Ryder Cup are from the “premium” offering – in other words, including hospitality to varying degrees of indulgence.

Read more Losses balloon at Ryder Cup host Celtic Manor Resort

The Captain’s Club, situated by the fifth green and sixth tee, is “an upbeat social space serving local cuisine, drinks, live entertainment and exclusive on-course viewing”.

Tickets are available on a day-by-day basis and start at £627 per person including VAT, with a minimum of two per booking.

Promising a “truly elevated experience fitting of world-class golf”, the Trophy Suite offers live cooking, premium drinks and exclusive appearances in a lounge next to the 11th hole.

Tickets are only available for four-day packages from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 and start from £11,309 including VAT.

Private suites are also on offer, with prices on application. All premium packages can be found on the official site here.

How to buy Ryder Cup travel packages

Ryder Cup Travel Services and OnLocation, a partner of the PGA of America, offer official travel and ticket packages.

The former is open to registrations and the latter is accepting deposits for priority access.

Where are the next Ryder Cups?

After Adare Manor, the 2029 Ryder Cup is taking place at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, followed by Camiral on Spain’s Costa Brava in 2031.

The PGA of America has also announced its following two venues, the Olympic Club in San Francisco in 2033 and Congressional in Maryland in 2037.