Ryder Cup 2031: Camiral named host as Spain gets second turn

Jon Rahm has continued Spain’s Ryder Cup tradition

The 2031 Ryder Cup is returning to Spain after more than three decades to be held at Camiral, formerly known as PGA Catalunya, near Barcelona, organisers have confirmed.

The resort’s prestigious Stadium Course will host the biennial contest between Europe and the USA, the next edition of which is taking place in New York in September.

It will be the first time that Spain has staged the Ryder Cup since 1997, when a European team captained by the late Seve Ballesteros retained the trophy.

“Today’s announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup,” said DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings.

“The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world’s leading sporting events.

“We could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time.”

England’s Ryder Cup wait extended till 2035

It means England’s wait to host a first Ryder Cup since 2002 will go on until 2035, when Hulton Park in Bolton is expected to be among the candidates.

Spain has produced two Ryder Cup winning captains, with Jose Maria Olazabal orchestrating the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, while Sergio Garcia holds the record for most points won by any player on either team.

More recently, two-time major winner Jon Rahm has cemented the country’s status as mainland Europe’s leading producer of golfers.

Following this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the event will return to Europe in 2027 to be held at Adare Manor in Limerick. The 2029 match has been awarded to Hazeltine, where the USA crushed Europe in 2016.

The US has already announced its host venues for the 2033 and 2037 Ryder Cups, which will be played at Olympic Club in San Francisco and Congressional Country Club, Maryland.