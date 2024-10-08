Garcia considering rejoining DP World Tour to play in Ryder Cup, says Donald

Europe’s leading Ryder Cup points-scorer Sergio Garcia is ‘considering rejoining’ DP World Tour in order to qualify for the 2025 intercontinental tournament, according to captain Luke Donald.

Garcia was stripped of the chance to represent Team Europe in Rome due to his participation in the LIV Golf League and his resignation from the DP World Tour.

Other players, such as compatriot Jon Rahm, have begun the process of becoming eligible for selection, while Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has said he will pick the best players regardless of whether they’re on the LIV Golf tour or not.

“He [Garcia] resigned his membership a couple of years ago but we have had some chats,” Donald said.

“He’s considering rejoining; he’d have to follow all the rules and regulations like everyone else and if he does that he will be eligible to partake in the Ryder Cup.

“We chatted on the phone a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s certainly very interested in doing that. He understands everything that’s involved and again, the decision has to go to him whether he’s prepared to do all that.

“But certainly we’ve had that discussion.”

Bethpage Black will host the 2025 Ryder Cup, where Team USA will be looking to win back the trophy Europe won in Rome.

Garcia would need to obtain a DP World Tour membership and satisfy sanction demands to be picked by Donald.