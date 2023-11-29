Luke Donald eyes history after European Ryder Cup captaincy decision

Donald won the Ryder Cup as European captain in Rome earlier this year and will bid for consecutive wins in 2025

Victorious European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has vowed to grab the chance to make history with both hands after being reappointed for the 2025 edition.

Donald led the hosts to glory against the United States in Rome two months ago and will now have the chance to become only the second man to lead Europe to home and away wins.

“I’m delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again,” said the Englishman, 45.

“Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands. This is one of these moments.

“I’ve been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting.”

Europe’s players called for Donald to be retained for the Ryder Cup defence at Bethpage Black, New York, after masterminding the commanding win in Italy in September.

Bernard Gallacher, in the early 1990s, was the last European to captain the team in consecutive matches, while Tony Jacklin is the only man to have won two in a row, in 1985 and 1987.

“There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task,” added Donald. “But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025.”

Europe have not won the Ryder Cup in the US since 2012, when they pulled off a famous comeback in a match that became known as the Miracle of Medinah.