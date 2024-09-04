McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau and Koepka to compete in LIV vs PGA TV battle

The rivalry between the LIV Golf League and the PGA Tour will reach another level in December with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The made-for-TV clash will put four of the biggest names in golf against each other, with LIV’s American duo taking on Northern Irishman – and former staunch LIV Golf critic – McIlroy and world No1 Scheffler.

The event will take place adjacent to the Las Vegas strip and will be broadcast by TNT, the organisation who televised “The Match” made-for-TV series, which began in 2018 when Tiger Woods took on Phil Mickelson.

Scheffler is the only player out of the four to have not previously played in a version of The Match but this year won the Tour Championship, banking a $25m bonus.

PGA vs LIV battle

“I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December,” McIlroy told Golfweek.

“This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energise the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

Blake Smith, who represents both Koepka and Scheffler, said: “Brooks and Scottie are very excited to be a part of this unique event and look forward to sharing more soon.”

DeChambeau’s agent Brett Falkoff said: “Bryson looks forward to competing in Las Vegas this December in an event that is sure to provide great entertainment for the fans.”

There will be appearance fees but no prize money, according to Golfweek.

The LIV Golf League, PGA Tour and DP World Tour have been locked in negotiations over the future of golf with a potential merger backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund on the table. Discussions are ongoing.