How much has Scottie Scheffler earned after Tour Championship win?

It’s been an incredible season for Scottie Scheffler. The world No1 golfer on Sunday won the Tour Championship to add to his second Masters title, second Players Championship title, becoming a father and the brief spell he spent in jail back in May.

And how much has he banked this season as a result of his incredible run of form? Well an estimated $62.2m (£47m).

The American, who helped his nation to a sweep of four majors in 2024, has earned just under $30m in prize money with a $25m bonus for the Tour Championship and $8m for leading the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.

And when the PGA dishes out its $50m Player Impact Program purse, Scheffler could be in line for another $10m.

Scheffler total?

His potential season earnings could therefore be upwards of $70m, and that’s before you take into account his personal endorsements from apparel and equipment providers.

For context, Open winner Xander Schauffele – who also picked up the PGA Championship in 2024 – has an estimated total combined prize and bonus purse of around $30m, according to a number of outlets.

And though Scheffler could amass $70m-plus this season, only income from purses counts to official prize money with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy holding the record at $55.7m.

It is a stark reminder of the financial gain that can be made from being at the summit of golfing leaderboards.

The other major winner of this year, Bryson DeChambeau – who picked up his second US Open in June at Pinehurst – is currently in the LIV Golf League, where there is an total individual purse of $20m for each of the 13 regular season events.

Each of those also has a $5m purse for a team competition with an end-of-season team shootout worth closer to $50m.

The PGA Tour recently introduced eight signature events in a strategic move to offer bigger purses to golfers operating in the United States, where winners receive around $4m – close to the financial gains of victory in the LIV Golf League.

But the $100m total purse for the FedEx Cup is by far the most lucrative single individual event for golfers with the winner claiming $25m.

Scheffler has been superb all season, and his results have shown that. And even some time in a cell hasn’t been able to dent his wallet. It is the latest sign of where modern golf is at the moment, and every keen player will be looking to cash in.