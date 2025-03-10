British and Irish Lions copy Formula 1 with live squad reveal at O2

Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions squad will be revealed live at the O2’s Indigo venue

The British and Irish Lions are taking a leaf out of Formula 1’s book by announcing their squad for this summer’s tour to Australia in a live event for fans at the O2 in London.

Lions chair Ieuan Evans will unveil Andy Farrell’s touring party and reveal who will captain the side in front of almost 3,000 fans at the Indigo venue in the O2 on Thursday 8 May – just weeks before the squad heads Down Under.

It follows the success of F1’s first live season launch at the O2 Arena last month, which featured all 10 teams, attracted 15,000 motorsport fans and sold out in under an hour.

“The British and Irish Lions always aim to unite and inspire through extraordinary experiences and this event is no different,” said Lions CEO Ben Calveley.

“This will be our biggest and most special squad announcement yet. We are absolutely delighted to see record numbers of fans already travelling to Australia this summer as the Sea of Red unites for the first time since 2017.

“But we also know there are millions of fans at home who also want to be brought closer to the action – and this unique event gives them the chance to do that.”

How to get tickets for Lions squad reveal at O2

Lions Rugby Club members will have priority access to the ballot for tickets to the event, which will also be shown live on Sky Sports.

Organisers have promised a host of special guests and live reaction from Premiership and United Rugby Championship stars as the squad is named.

The Lions play the first of three Tests against Australia on 19 July. The series is the highlight of a nine-match tour that is preceded by a one-off Test against Argentina in Dublin on 20 June.

“There is no greater honour than being selected for The British and Irish Lions and as a player, you find it tough to sleep the night before as the anticipation builds,” said chair Evans.

“I was fortunate to go on three Lions Tours and I found out via a letter, a telegram and Ceefax – that was our version of the red button for younger supporters. And this squad announcement, in front of our loyal fans, will be so memorable in its own way too.

“There is a lot of rugby to be played between now and May and Andy and his coaching team will have some extremely tough decisions to make ahead of the Tour to Australia.”