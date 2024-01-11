Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour to Australia

Paris , France – 14 October 2023; Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during a press conference after his side’s defeat in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell has been named the head coach of the British and Irish Lions for their tour to Australia next year.

The Ireland head coach becomes the first Englishman to lead the iconic touring side since since Sir Clive Woodward in 2005.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has held the top role in each of the last four tours with the British and Irish Lions not winning a tour since 2013, when they beat Australia.

‘Tremendous honour’

On his appointment Farrell said: “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions. I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.



“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.”



“The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond,” Farrell added. “Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”

The British and Irish Lions confirmed insurers Howden as sponsors last year on a four-year deal.

David Howden, chief executive of the group, said: “We take immense pride in being a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions. Today marks a significant moment for Howden as we start this exciting journey with the Lions.

“We’re committed to playing a central role in the future of the sport, from the elite through to the grassroots. As we look ahead to 2025, under Andy’s leadership, there’s no question that we’re on track for a remarkable tour in Australia.”

Lions schedule