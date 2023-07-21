Ollie Phillips: Lions is the pinnacle, I wish I could have worn the shirt

I enjoyed my career, let’s get that straight from the off, but I wish I had donned the famous British and Irish Lions jersey at least once. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It was back then, and remains to this day, the pinnacle of rugby for a British or Irish rugby player and it is an institution that we simply must maintain. It cannot die.

So when I peered at the schedule for the 2025 tour to Australia I was excited to see that the Melbourne Cricket Ground would be hosting the second Test.

Lions the pinnacle

The middle of the three Tests is effectively a decider in disguise; it either secures the series for one side or levels it for the other.

And to put the selection of the MCG in perspective, it is a 100,000-seater cricket ground rarely used for rugby.

It is a vote in confidence for the institution that is the Lions and a major green light for the future of the tour.

Sure, we might see the addition of fixtures against Argentina, Japan and others, but the core concept remains the same.

And I envisage Ireland head coach Andy Farrell getting the nod to head up the Lions coaching team too.

The Lions tour is not just the sport’s pinnacle for players; it has a mystique and aura for coaches as well.

Farrell went down in history as a British and Irish Lions orator last time the side went Down Under; his “Hurt Arena” speech remains synonymous with the concept of the Lions.

But I don’t think Farrell would include Ronan O’Gara in his backroom team. Would you take the man who has openly said he wants your job? No, I didn’t think so.

A return to a nine-match schedule – potentially 10 with a stop on the way there or back – feels like the Lions returning to their roots and that can only be a good thing for the sport.

The game is dying in some areas and the Lions is a concept that can be used to grow the game.

I am just gutted I never got to wear the famous red shirt.

Sevens heaven

The new Sevens circuit looks to be targeting developing rugby countries such as Spain, Canada and the United States. But ultimately it is a shame that it has come at the cost of the heartlands like London.

It is a real blow for the capital to lose such an iconic leg of the tour; I was the last England captain to lead my country to a win at the venue, believe it or not.

I understand that the future competitions will also include fitness and wellbeing elements so it is quite the shift from a boozy day out among 60,000 people at Twickenham.

Sexton dilemma

I am split on the Johnny Sexton decision. My heart tells me that the World Cup would be a poorer place without the No10 – one of the greatest Irishman to grace the game – and for him to have his swansong over in France at the showpiece event seems fitting.

But I cannot look beyond the fact that he broke an ethical code we all, in and outside of sport, should abide by. Be respectful to others and don’t be an arse unnecessarily.

I am really disappointed in the way he acted in that Champions Cup final and he’ll know deep down that it was not right, too.

But the independent disciplinary panel have made their decision and we must all stick with it.

The question remains whether he will be fit enough to mount an Irish charge for the William Webb Ellis trophy.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.