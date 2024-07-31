Harlequins sign British and Irish Lions duo

Harlequins completed the signing of British and Irish Lions duo Leigh Halfpenny and Wyn Jones on Wednesday as the Londoners continue to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Harlequins completed the signing of British and Irish Lions duo Leigh Halfpenny and Wyn Jones on Wednesday as the Londoners continue to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Wales full-back Halfpenny most recently played for the Crusaders in Super Rugby and brings experience to the back-tree at the club.

Halfpenny said: “I’m excited to join Quins and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with such an iconic club.

“I have always admired the Premiership and I’m keen to grab this opportunity with both hands and contribute to the Harlequins DNA.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and running out in front of a packed Stoop.”

Jones heads to London from Llanelli and Scarlets, where he made 139 appearances.

He will join the likes of Joe Marler and Fin Baxter in the front row.

He said: “I’m delighted to join Quins and can’t wait to test myself in the Premiership, and work alongside an exciting group of players.

“I’ve heard great things about the Club and the supporters, and I’m excited to work with Bomb [Adam Jones, coach] to improve my game and help Quins achieve our objectives this season.”

The duo join Samoa prop Titi Lamositele in joining the south London club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The trio will replenish stocks left by the likes of Louis Lynagh, Will Collier and Lovejoy Chawatama, who have departed the club for pastures new.