Premiership Rugby: Chiefs winless as top four pull away

That’s it. The Premiership is done and finished for a month. After six rounds the 10 teams will take a month-long break while the Autumn Nations Series takes place. So what have we learned from the final week of action in the first block of top-flight matches?

Devonian drought

Few would have thought Exeter Chiefs would be the only winless side in the Premiership after the first block of games, but here we are.

The Devonians were beaten 19-36 by Harlequins at Sandy Park yesterday to leave Rob Baxter’s side ahead of bottom club Newcastle in the table only on bonus points.

There’s a month until the league is back in action and there’s a lot of work to do for Exeter, who are on their worst run of consecutive losses in all their time in the top flight.

They’ll look to build momentum through the upcoming Premiership Rugby Cup but they’ll need to go back to the drawing board to do so.

Mind the Premiership gap

Despite being just six games into the Premiership there is already a gap of five points between the top four teams and the chasing pack.

Given the unlikely nature of seeing a relegation play-off this season, neutrals will be hoping those in positions fifth through 10th start taking points off the top four sides – otherwise the season could lose steam before Christmas.

With Bath, Leicester, Bristol and Saracens out in front, the remaining six sides will need some help from their friends to ensure that they’re in with a shout of the semi-finals next spring.

Swimming with Sharks

Sale were seen by many as one of the teams to watch this season given their ability to combine brute strength up front with a smart use of zippy backs. But in their 40-13 loss away to title favourites Bath they were exposed on more than one front.

Unable to penetrate a Bath side missing important players, Sale looked blunted.

As for the home team, they will be buoyed by a performance which saw some key personnel return to the pitch. And with their next two league matches at the end of the month against Exeter and Newcastle, they will be eyeing an additional 10 points.

Flightless Falcons

High off a stunning win against Exeter Chiefs last weekend, Newcastle Falcons were unable to follow that up against Gloucester on Saturday.

The Cherry and Whites beat the Falcons 36-7 and left a number of opportunities on the pitch. They secured their second win of the season and maintained their streak of matches in which they have picked up a try bonus point.

Now hovering in the top six, they’ll look to build on their performance after the autumn with some consistency, whereas Newcastle will be hoping to simply win once more.

Learning rugby lessons

It does seem amazing that even in a 10-team league, Premiership Rugby cannot muster a schedule that doesn’t see a huge amount of England internationals miss club games.

There were 12 players missing from Leicester’s 32-29 win over Saracens, 10 from Bath’s win over Sale, seven from Bristol Bears’ 31-23 triumph at home to Northampton Saints and seven away from Sunday’s clash at Sandy Park. There were none absent for the match between Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons.

Yet Steve Borthwick found space for Exeter’s Henry Slade to play for his club.

This distorts the brilliant rugby fans have been able to watch previously, and in the final matches before England take to the field at Twickenham there’s no international home talent on show. There’s work to do going forward.