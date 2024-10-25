How long do Exeter Chiefs back Rob Baxter for?

Exeter Chiefs are 80 minutes away from going the entirety of the first block of Premiership Rugby games without a win.

At home they’ve fallen to Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears – Pat Lam’s West County side were 32-12 down before coming back to win – and Northampton Saints, Saracens and Newcastle Falcons away from Sandy Park.

Take away last week’s loss on Tyneside and losing to the remaining four sides is hardly embarrassing. But to be the first team to lose to an outfit who were without a Premiership win in 18 months must be incredibly frustrating for the Chiefs.

Condemns those who doubted

Remember in March when Exeter benefactor Tony Rowe warned the doubters after people hounded the club following their exodus of players? No? Well here’s a reminder.

“Exeter chairman and CEO Tony Rowe condemns those who doubted the Chiefs as they once again prove that they have what it takes to challenge for glory in the Gallagher Premiership,” the club said in a statement.

“Tony Rowe, who has overseen the club through its journey from the National Leagues to the pinnacle of European rugby, is right to remind the sporting world that they should think twice before they write off the Exeter Chiefs.”

Well it might be time for Rowe to tell his coaching staff and players that, because they don’t quite look up to it at the moment.

And if they lose this weekend, at home to a Quins side without their England contingent, it will be the end of November, maybe December, before they win in the league again.

Across the period where England and other international teams are challenging in the Autumn Nations Series, clubs across the top flight will take part in the Premiership Rugby Cup alongside the majority of the Championship sides.

Exeter solace

While these fixtures can provide some solace for Exeter and get them into a winning habit, it won’t count for much when they return to the Premiership in a match against Bath.

Against Newcastle Falcons, and in the games prior to their loss in the north, Exeter Chiefs genuinely looked bang average. And in the Premiership, even against a team without a win in so long, that just doesn’t do.

The pack looked to be dominated at times by Steve Diamond’s outfit, the half-backs seemed out of sync throughout and the more senior players such as Jack Yeandle and Olly Woodburn weren’t their usual work horse selves.

As for the bench, where Newcastle have been weak of late, Exeter offered little. They were lucky to get a losing bonus point out of Kingston Park.

Chiefs must back Baxter

That said, the man whose head would seemingly be on the chopping block as a result, Rob Baxter, is, in my opinion, under no threat of being decapitated by Rowe and the Chiefs.

The former player has built up an impregnable silo of credit, taking the club from the national leagues to European glory. Rowe was right to boast about this, it is one of the great relegation-promotion storylines.

Baxter looks to be safe for now – his usefulness outweighs the results, especially as he is no longer the full-time head coach.

When they’re motoring, Exeter Chiefs are a great outfit to watch, able to combine superb stick-it-up-your-jumper discipline with silky running lines.

But thus far it hasn’t paid off against a league which has tightened when it comes to making assumptions over favourites. And on a record of nought and five, they’re under the cosh whether they believe it or not.

Going into the autumn break without a win would be remarkable for all of the wrong reasons. Usually at this time you’d hope to face the chronic losers, but Exeter did that last weekend and lost.

It’s hard to believe Harlequins will be feeling too sorry for them come Sunday afternoon. It could be ugly if nothing changes.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11