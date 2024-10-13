Harlequins beat Saracens 1,700 days after last derby victory

Harlequins put an end to Saracens’s unbeaten start to the season, beating their rivals 17-10 in the London derby.

Fin Baxter and Lennox Anyanwu crossed for the Twickenham side with Marcus Smith adding seven points off the tee while Hugh Tizard scored the away side’s only try. Five points off the boot of England returnee Alex Lozowski wasn’t enough for Saracens.

Saracens had won the last eight Premiership matches between the two sides, including a humongous win over their London rivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

It means, after four rounds of Premiership action, that Bristol Bears top the table with Saracens, Bath and Leicester Tigers making up the top four.

Harlequins are sixth with Exeter Chiefs and Newcastle Falcons both winless in 9th and 10th.

Player of the match Baxter said: “It is a result we have been looking for for a very long time now.

“The boys, fair play to them, came out firing. Our defence took another step forward and I am so happy with the result.

“We’ve been working so hard [on our defence]. The boys have really bought in. The transfer from training to the pitch is clear.

“We had a job to do.”

The defeat for Saracens was worsened by the loss of Andy Onyeama-Christie, who was forced off the field on a stretcher early on with what looked to be a serious ankle injury.

Harlequins are next in action on Saturday as they host Bath at the Stoop while Saracens travel to Bristol.

