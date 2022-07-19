Premiership Rugby: Fixtures announced with Spurs hosting London derby

Saracens will host Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

London clubs Saracens and Harlequins will clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next March, it was revealed this morning as the 2022-23 Premiership Rugby fixtures were confirmed.

It looks to be part of a solution that will see key derbies played outside of international windows – a criticism of last year’s schedule.

The season will kickoff, however, on Friday 9 September as Bristol take on Bath at Ashton gate and Sale Sharks host Northampton Saints.

The following day champions Leicester will go to Exeter Chiefs, London Irish will play hosts to Worcester Warriors and Newcastle will be at home to Harlequins.

Last year’s calendar came under scrutiny when it was revealed that both the London (Harlequins versus Saracens) and East Midlands (Northampton and Leicester) derbies had all of their regular season clashes during either the autumn international window or the Six Nations period.

Spurs’ high-tech stadium played host to Saracens and Bristol last season with the London side coming out on top.

This year’s clash, with their Big Smoke rivals, will see the iconic London derby return to a large-scale stadium in the capital – Wembley and the London Stadium both former hosts.