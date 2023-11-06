World Rugby accused of neglecting new fans after Squidge World Cup video removed

The man behind one of rugby’s biggest fan video content producers, Squidge Rugby, has hit out at World Rugby after his satirical take on the World Cup final became the latest bit of content relating to the tournament to be struck down by copyright claims.

The video, an analytical look at the final between South Africa and New Zealand last month, went online on Sunday evening and surpassed 100,000 views before being removed at the request of World Rugby for breaching copyright.

It comes after content by the creative director of World Rugby, Jim Hamilton, and World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes both had content taken down from YouTube during the tournament.

World Rugby neglect?

“World Rugby have neglected an opportunity to show other sides to the sport,” Will Owen, one of the Squidge Rugby duo, told City A.M.

“It is extremely frustrating after we have abided by the rules throughout the World Cup – going for stills [over video] – knowing the consequences of videos getting taken down, potentially getting copyright struck, having World Rugby come for us.

“We want to build a relationship with them in the future and we wanted to speak to them before the tournament to get something arranged but unfortunately we didn’t hear back from them but we want to be able to help them promote the game and create alternative content without them needing to pay us for it.

“We want to spread the word of the game to audiences who aren’t tuning into the likes of ITV or maybe aren’t engaging with the punditry from the likes of Sir Clive Woodward.

“It is extremely frustrating we have found ourselves in a position where after abiding by the rules for so long, they’re not willing for us to promote the game and the final.”

The use of video footage would see the creators in breach of World Rugby broadcast agreements but City A.M understands that the governing body will review the video.

Reach, reach, reach

From 2025 World Rugby will have complete control of the rights process, including distribution, and it is hoped they will aim to embrace content creators like the basketball’s NBA have done.

Squidge have nearly 250,000 YouTube subscribers and 100,000 X (formerly Twitter) followers, meaning they compete with English Premiership clubs in terms of reach.

World Rugby have taken down @SquidgeRugby review of the World Cup Final.



Unbelievable.



The one in 2019 had over a million views.



“Rights is a complex issue when it comes to online content and yes, broadcasters have paid good money for exclusivity, but there’s a bigger picture to consider here. Rugby needs its ‘influencers’ to help grow the game and bring eyeballs to it,” said sports communications consultant Matthew Fletcher-Jones.

“Squidge is a very popular, insightful channel which isn’t there just for quick clicks. Unlike football, rugby union isn’t on TV every day and the likes of Squidge give fans across the globe the content they crave.

“Shareable YouTube clips are key to reaching younger and new audiences across all sports. With the Rugby World Cup now over it makes sense to work with content creators to keep the conversation going.”

World Rugby was approached for comment.