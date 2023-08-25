World Rugby streaming service to make all World Cup games available everywhere

Rugby Pass TV will show all Rugby World Cup games not being shown by domestic broadcasters

World Rugby has announced the launch of RugbyPass TV, a new streaming platform that will ensure live coverage of every game at the Rugby World Cup is available everywhere.

British-based rugby fans will be able to follow the tournament in full on ITV’s channels, but in territories without blanket broadcast coverage the games will be shown on RugbyPass TV.

The move is part of World Rugby’s attempts to increase the popularity of a sport that remains disproportionately popular in its heartlands of western Europe and the southern hemisphere.

“We are excited to be launching RugbyPass TV for fans around the world,” said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin.

“It represents a key strategy in our mission to make rugby truly global by making the sport more accessible and more relevant to more people.

“This is a statement of intent to set the sport up for success, for all our unions, regions and the wider rugby ecosystem, and a result of a significant business transformation to convert our vision into meaningful growth outcomes.

“RugbyPass TV will deepen connections with audiences and accelerate growth beyond our traditional markets.”

This will be the first time that the Rugby World Cup is available to watch live anywhere on the planet, including China.

The sport’s first global streaming platform, it will also feature coverage of new women’s competition WXV and the HSBC Sevens circuit.

Following a similar model to Fifa+, the service launched by football’s governing body last year, it too will also include exclusive behind the scenes, documentary and feature content.

“This is an opportunity for rugby fans around the world to get closer to the game we love,” said World Rugby chief marketing and content officer James Rothwell.

“Rugby is an incredible sport, and we want to deepen the connection it has with new and existing fans through live rights, never seen before archive content, and our World Rugby Studios original programming. RugbyPass TV is the destination for global rugby content.”

It comes after the governing body acquired news and content hub RugbyPass from Sky New Zealand last year in a deal estimated to be worth $40m.

RugbyPass TV is due to launch before the start of the men’s Rugby World Cup, which begins in France on 8 September.