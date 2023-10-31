Awful anthems, Zombie and Macron being booed: Best non-rugby moments of 2023 Rugby World Cup

Sure, major sporting events are about the action on the pitch but the Rugby World Cup in France had moments of gold dust off it too which transformed the tournament into something to put a smile on your face.

Here are the top four non-rugby moments from this year’s tournament.

1 – Nails on the blackboard

Picture the scene: you’ve travelled halfway around the world to watch your rugby team in the sport’s biggest competition, you’ve got your tickets, merchandise and pre-match pint. You walk into the buzzing atmosphere of one of France’s great stadiums and cheer as your team walks out onto the pitch. Then, as you belt out the opening bar of your beloved national anthem you are greeted by a bunch of whining children out of time, out of pitch and ruining the whole experience.

Some of the classics – France’s La Marseillaise, Italy’s Il Canto degli Italiani and Argentina’s Vicente López y Planes-written tune – were among the anthems butchered by the choirs, whose disadvantaged backgrounds dampened criticism.

Thankfully it was a policy swiftly changed after the opening round of fixtures but long in the memory not sits an audio file which demands destruction at the earliest possible opportunity.

2 – Politics and sport

The age-old statement that is often spouted at these tournaments is that sport and politics don’t and shouldn’t mix. We all know that is a lie.

Whether it is governments bankrolling major tournaments or national leaders, such as South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa last Saturday, desperate to be part of the celebrations, nothing quite beats a Prime Minister or President being hounded by their own people at an opening ceremony.

It is the reason many world leaders avoid giving speeches at World Cups, and it’s why French President Emmanuel Macron’s grim reception at the Stade de France last month was so brilliant.

“Rugby fans all over the world know about our French Flair. This year, in 2023, we will show our French Share: our art of sharing, conviviality and fraternity,” he said to raucous booing.

Sharing in disdain for you, maybe, Emmanuel.

Boo Emmanuel

3 – For the croissants

Much has been made of the short term Eddie Jones spent in charge of Australia before resigning this week, given he appears to have cheated on his homeland with Japan.

But let us not forget the publicity Jones gave the Wallabies ahead of the World Cup, when he starred in a number of commercials Down Under.

In one he said he’d prove the dads wrong who said Australia would be rubbish (nice job with your pool stage exit) and in another he insisted that his side weren’t heading to France simply for “the croissants”.

Because it certainly wasn’t for success on the pitch.

Eddie ad

4 – Zombie

Song of the tournament was an award that wasn’t deemed worthy of a proper gong at World Rugby’s post-competition bash.

But if it was the likes of Basque anthem La Peña Baiona or Welsh classic Yma o Hyd would be included for sure.

And the winner? Well, The Cranberries’ Zombie, of course.

Zombie in Paris @matthardyjourno

It became the anthem for Munster rugby long ago but adopted by Ireland at this World Cup to great effect.

Bellowed out in the Stade de France, the song became synonymous with a winning Irish team… until they lost.

When South Africa lifted the trophy on Saturday, “Zombie-ie-ie” was replaced with “Rassie-ie-ie” after the Springbok coach. Top drawer rugby values banter, that.