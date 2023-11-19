Ugo Monye: Supporter racially abused me with N-word at Exeter rugby game

Former British & Irish Lion and international rugby player Ugo Monye accused a fan of racial abuse on Sunday evening following a Premiership Rugby match. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former British & Irish Lion and international rugby player Ugo Monye accused a fan of racial abuse on Sunday evening following a Premiership rugby match.

The 14 cap England player said the incident occurred when he was leaving Sandy Park in Devon following Exeter Chiefs’ 25-24 victory over Gloucester Rugby.

In a tweet, Monye said: “Leaving Sandy Park and one supporter running through the crowd starts shouting “N***a, N***a…” disgraceful.

“Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it.

“He walks off after a mild scuffle and fans now telling me “we’re with you”.

“BOLLOCKS you’re with me. You weren’t with me when you saw and heard the most blatant racism I’ve seen from a supporter at a live game.

“So fed up.”

In a statement Exeter Chiefs said: “In light of recent accusations regarding an incident of racist abuse at Sandy Park following the conclusion of our victory over Gloucester Rugby in the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter Rugby Club will be launching a full investigation.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated at our Rugby Club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“Our team will begin to review CCTV footage from the stadium immediately in an attempt to identify the individual in question and we would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Ugo Monye, a member of the rugby community that is highly respected by everyone at our club.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident we would ask you to get in touch with the Chiefs as soon as you can.”

Gloucester Rugby said: “Gloucester Rugby would like to express, in the strongest of terms, it’s full support of Ugo Monye.

“We encourage a thorough investigation and will cooperate fully to ensure the culprit is identified. Racism has no place anywhere – including in our sport.”

Premiership Rugby said: “Premiership Rugby is aware of the accusations of racist abuse suffered by Ugo Monye at Sandy Park following the Exeter Chiefs match against Gloucester.

“Premiership Rugby offers our full support to Ugo Monye and we stand united with our clubs and players in the fight against racism. Racism has absolutely no place in our game or society.

“Exeter Chiefs have launched a full investigation and we urge anyone with any information to come forward.”