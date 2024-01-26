Where to watch the Six Nations in London: Bars, pubs and dinners

It is upon us again. The Six Nations brings people together over rugby, food, rivalries and, of course, Guinness. But what is there to do, and where? City A.M. have compiled a list of the five hottest places to watch the rugby or attend dinners with legends here in London.

Take a look.

Dinner with legends at The Anthologist

Now you didn’t think this rundown would be just about Square Mile pubs and Saturday afternoons, did you?

On 9 February, the day before England take on Wales at Twickenham, The Anthologist by Drake & Morgan will be hosting a cross-border dinner.

Lewis Moody – England’s former pantomime brute – and Jonathan Davies – no not that one, the younger one – will host a legends dinner in collaboration with Guinness.

There’s live entertainment, three courses and a Q&A.

Tickets range from £50pp to £75pp depending on drink options.

This looks to be a sure way to get into the swing of an Anglo-Welsh weekend.

Last time out

ETM, various locations

Whether it is Redwood, Greenwood, Westwood or a multitude of others; ETM Sports Pubs and Kitchens are renowned for their lively atmosphere during the Six Nations and other major events.

With a branch in most drinking hot spots, this chain offers a range of food and drink – and of course big TV screens.

The London Bridge boozer, close to City A.M. HQ attracts a youthful crowd and has plenty of outdoor space with screens to enjoy a spring evening.

In our experience, though, there’s little chance of a proper Guinness glass at peak times so be warned. We know it’ll bother some of you!

Scott’s Richmond

On 30 January (next Tuesday), Scott’s Richmond will host an evening with players in partnership with Guinness and Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Matt Dawson, England’s World Cup-winning No9, will host alongside Ugo Monye, and Mike Brown in south west London.

The trio will chat tales and tribulations as guests tuck into a three-course menu in a restaurant famed for its fish.

Tickets are £125pp.

Cadogan Arms, Chelsea

Having been a City A.M. favourite during the Rugby World Cup in 2023, the Cadogon Arms is back on our list of places you must visit during the Six Nations.

The Chelsea boozer has a stunning interior and offers platters, which this year will be themed around the competition – the black pudding scotch egg and a pint of Guinness are a must.

The private dining room is available for hire but a table for two or three in this iconic King’s Road pub will do just fine.

Brigadiers, Bloomberg Arcade

The Square Mile favourite at Bloomberg Arcade are taking the Six Nations and giving them an Indian twist this year.

Renowned for fusing smokey Indian barbeque flavours and beloved British classics, Brigadiers offers a selection of sizzlers and kebabs as well as an array of wood oven roasted dishes and classic biryanis, all paired with a selection of classic cocktails, wines and beers.

There are a number of screens and new drink command self-service technology on offer.

This is high-end City stuff, but it’s cosy and enticing, and something worth booking.