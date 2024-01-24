Six Nations: Full Contact review – Rugby doc tops opening Drive to Survive series

Dublin , Ireland – 7 February 2023; Dan Sheehan and a Netflix soundman during an Ireland rugby squad training session in the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Six Nations: Full Contact is rugby union’s Drive to Survive. Deputy Sports Editor Matt Hardy gives his review of the docuseries.

Criticism now often arises, with the tidal wave now truly past its peak, when a new documentary comes out about yet another sport which promises to be the next big thing.

Drive to Survive, Formula 1’s revolutionary showstopper, set the trend of docuseries which enticed, entertained and sparked controversy.

But the tennis equivalent Break Point was a double fault – struggling without the legends of the game and devoid of the battles a team sport offers – and golf’s Full Swing was almost too scripted around figures with short tempers.

But the attempt made by rugby union with Six Nations: Full Contact, released on Netflix today, is sublime.

Six Nations masterpiece?

Sure, they mention the World Cup just twice which is borderline criminal if somewhat understandable given the arbitrary release date, and the series has been hit by the departure of Louis Rees-Zammit from rugby union completely. But characters shine through.

Former Italy coaches Keiran Crowley and Neil Barnes are stars of the show; their unfiltered approach to what feels like a failing project is refreshing.

They insisted, and still do, that Italy are more than their results show but our first encounter with the duo sees Barnes rip into the Azzurri.

Ellis Genge shows his softer side, and puts his England-Wales rivalry aside to support the strikes which plagued Warren Gatland’s men in the 2023 tournament.

France centre Gael Fickou presents a story of rags to riches and Ireland prop Andrew Porter is brutally honest about his mental health.

The stars are allowed to star, and their stories shine through.

But Six Nations: Full Contact was able to do something Drive to Survive wasn’t, and that is to have the sport’s biggest stars on camera.

Season one of the Formula 1 fly-on-the-wall series was notable for the absence of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Rugby’s version, though, has French superstar Antoine Dupont, Marcus Smith, Finn Russell and others.

And that is crucial.

Reality

Because the reality is that rugby remains a minority sport on the global stage. The star nations aren’t as geographically spread as cricket and the grassroots depth isn’t what it is in football.

So the faces of the game matter, as does the violence that is in the genetic make-up of rugby, and the historic rivalry, pure hatred and genuine respect.

It’s not an ode to rugby values, because most understand that those aren’t attractive to the masses.

Six Nations: Full Contact doesn’t hide away from the confrontation, contest and combat; it embraces it.

Finally rugby union is being put on a pedestal it has seemingly tried its very hardest to avoid.

This documentary is a triumph, and one dares suggest it is better than the first season of Drive to Survive.

So can the sport be saved with rolling cameras? Probably not. But this exposure is only good for rugby union, and Six Nations: Full Contact is box office.